Jeremy Renner Ex-Wife Wants Sole Custody

Exclusive TMZ/Getty

Jeremy Renner's ex-wife has filed legal docs to strip him of all child custody ... and even require a monitor for visits.

Sonni Pacheco filed legal docs seeking to change their previous agreement, which gives them joint custody over 6-year-old Ava. Pacheco does not say what triggered her move, but the 2 have had a long, difficult history.

Sonni has claimed in the past Jeremy's gun collection put their daughter at risk. She said one of the weapons was out in the open, behind a bar. Jeremy claimed at the time the guns were always under lock and key.