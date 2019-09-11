Victor Cruz Approves Odell Beckham's $350k Watch Flex, 'I Love It!!!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Victor Cruz is all-in on Odell Beckham flossin' with a $350k watch during NFL games ... telling TMZ Sports he LOVES it!!!

It's been a hot topic since OBJ wore an insanely expensive Richard Mille watch in the Browns' match-up against the Titans on Sunday ... considering it's uncommon for a player to wear a timepiece mid-game.

Of course, Cleveland got ROCKED by Tennessee ... but that was almost overshadowed by Odell's accessory, which is NOT approved by the league's rule against wearing "hard objects."

So, when we asked the ex-Giants great about the issue ... Vic is siding with his old teammate.

"The rich get richer, baby," Cruz told us at Cantor Fitzgerald in NYC on Wednesday. "I love it, I love it!!!"

Odell's gonna need the support -- he says he's gonna keep wearing it during games ... no matter what the league says and what fines come his way.