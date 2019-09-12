Farrah Abraham Apologizes for Mixing Up 9/11 with 7-Eleven

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Farrah Abraham's never claimed to be a skilled orator, so it seems legit her referring to 9/11 as "7-Eleven" was an honest mistake ... but in her apology, she stepped in it again.

The former "Teen Mom 2" star was out in Hollywood Thursday with her daughter, Sophia, so we asked about the backlash over the video she posted at NYC's Freedom Tower ... specifically for her verbal slip-up 10 seconds in ... referring to 9/11 as 7/11.

Farrah apologizes for misspeaking and explains it away as a "blonde" moment, but insists she was being a good mom .... giving her daughter an important learning experience.

She also says her heart was in the right "space" ... adding "Sophia definitely enjoyed 9/11."

As for Farrah taking heat for using the 2001 terrorist attack as a promotional tool for herself ... she's less apologetic.