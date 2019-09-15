Brett Favre Says Family Urged Him To Play Again After Luck's Retirement

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Brett Favre's family and friends just ain't ready to see him officially quit the NFL ... the 49-year-old tells TMZ Sports his phone LIT UP after Andrew Luck's retirement last month!!!

"No teams called, but I had a lot of friends and family, you know, 'Hey, the Colts could use ya!'"

Don't worry, Favre immediately shut down the idea ... saying, "No, they couldn't use me. I squashed that very quickly."

Of course, Favre has had a lengthy history with retirements and comebacks -- the guy quit football several times only to return months later.

But, the Packers legend tells us there is ZERO chance -- despite his friends and family's urges -- he returns to an NFL field again.

"It's really comical at this point because, look, I'll be 50 in three or four weeks. And, I've been far enough removed from football that I can't even believe people would think that I would consider coming back."

Favre says if this were 8 or 9 years ago ... he'd give it some thought, but he tells us there's just no way his body would hold up if an NFL team gave him a spot on their roster.