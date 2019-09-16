Falcons' Duke Riley Leads Insane Locker Room Dance Party After ATL's Win

9/16/2019 7:36 AM PT
FREAKY FALCONS

No, the Falcons didn't just win the Super Bowl ... they just celebrated like they did -- 'cause linebacker Duke Riley led an insane locker room dance party after their W over the Eagles!!

ATL scored a big win over one of the best teams in the league Sunday night -- beating Philadelphia 24-20 -- and their post-game party was pretty epic.

Riley led the way with some awesome moves -- there was arm flailing, bouncing, leg gyrating ... it was awesome!!!

Backup running back Kenjon Barner also got into the circle to flash some of his dance moves -- and good times were had by all.

Of course, star QB Matt Ryan was also in the middle of the celebration -- thanking Marcus Trufant for his two-interception night that helped bail Ryan out of a game where he wasn't great.

The Falcons are now 1-1 -- something like 9 wins away from the playoffs -- but if this is any indication of their future locker room turnups -- here's to hoping we see more victories in ATL this year!!!

