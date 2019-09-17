Aaron Carter's Guns Could be Seized if Cops Get Gun Violence Restraining Order

Exclusive TMZ.com

Aaron Carter's family is worried about his mental health, and so are cops. We've learned they're looking at an obscure law that could be used to take his guns away.

Aaron himself has raised concerns over his mental stability. He appeared on "The Doctors" and it seemed from the show Aaron was suffering from a multiple personality disorder, anxiety, schizophrenia and manic depression -- another term for bipolar. Aaron walked it back on "TMZ Live" Monday, saying "The Doctors" was edited to make it look like he had these conditions.

Fact is ... family members have been concerned enough that L.A. County Sheriff's deputies have gone to Aaron's home for a welfare check ... especially because he flaunts his gun collection.

Aaron says he owns a 9mm handgun, 2 assault rifles and other firearms as well.

As for the little-used California law ... it's called a Gun Violence Restraining Order. If someone owns guns and a family member or law enforcement believes the person could use a weapon to hurt themselves or another person, the family member or cop can go to court and ask for the restraining order.

A judge can take the person's guns away, and order them not to possess other guns or ammo.