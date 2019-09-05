Aaron Carter's Ex Slams Restraining Order After It's Dismissed

Exclusive TMZ.com

Aaron Carter is no longer getting court-ordered protection from his ex-girlfriend ... and her attorneys say he blew off a court hearing because he knew his allegations were false!!!

The singer failed to show up in court Tuesday for a hearing to make his temporary restraining order against Lina Valentina permanent and as a result, the TRO has been dismissed.

We broke the story ... Aaron got a TRO against his ex after claiming she threatened to stab him with a knife. He also alleged she physically abused him during their relationship and carried a blade.

Lina and her attorney, Michael Malak, were at Tuesday's hearing, but Aaron was not, and they say he's full of it. Malak says Lina does NOT carry a knife and never threatened Aaron.

Sources close to Aaron tell TMZ ... he didn't plan on following up with the restraining order because he's just over it and wants to move on with his life. We're told Aaron still stands by his allegations in the TRO.

Lina wants to move on too, and her attorney says she's hopeful Aaron will "get the help he needs."

Play video content TMZ.com