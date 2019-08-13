Aaron Carter Claims GF Threatened to Stab Him, Gets Restraining Order

My Ex Threatened To Stab Me!!!

Aaron Carter isn't taking any chances with an ex-girlfriend he says threatened to stab him with a knife ... he was just granted a restraining order against the woman.

Aaron filed for a restraining order Monday in L.A. County Superior Court against Lina Valentina -- his ex who cops recently named as a suspect in a domestic violence report.

According to the docs, Aaron says Lina threatened to stab him several times and carries a knife with her. He claims she physically abused him during their relationship, shoving him and hitting him in the face.

TMZ broke the story ... police took a report for an alleged incident between Aaron and Lina that went down July 31 around 2 AM at the singer's Lancaster pad. Our sources say Aaron told cops she slapped him in the face, leaving a bruise on his cheek.

The alleged incident happened only days before Aaron confirmed his split with Lina.