MLB Pitcher Felipe Vazquez Arrested For Solicitation of a Child

Pittsburgh Pirates all-star pitcher Felipe Vazquez was arrested this morning in Pennsylvania on some truly disturbing charges including solicitation of a 13-year-old girl.

The 28-year-old closer -- considered one of the best pitchers in baseball -- was taken into custody in Pittsburgh stemming from an arrest warrant out of Florida.

Officials say they were investigating allegations Vasquez had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl in Lee County, Florida.

According to officials, the girl, now 15 years old, WAS continuing to have a relationship with Vasquez and had received a video in July from the MLB star performing a "sex act."

Officials say Vasquez also sent the girl text messages suggesting they would meet for sex after the MLB season ended.

Several electronic devices were seized from Vasquez's apartment in Pittsburgh during the investigation.

Officials say Vasquez was arrested on 1 count of "computer pornography - solicitation of a child" and 1 count of "providing obscene material to minors."

Officials say more charges could follow depending on what they find in the continuing investigation.

Vasquez is a 2-time All-Star who was having a great season for the Pirates in 2019. He currently has a 1.65 E.R.A., 28 saves and 90 strikeouts. He signed a 4-year, $22.5 million contract in 2018.