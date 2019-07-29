Felipe Vazquez Says His Favorite Cities Are NY & Chicago Amid Trade Rumors

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Did Felipe Vazquez just drop a huge hint on where he'd prefer to be traded if the Pirates deal him this week???

Sure seems like it ... 'cause when we got the superstar closer out in NYC -- he told us he's a BIG fan of New York and Chicago!!!

Felipe -- who's got 21 saves this season with a 1.87 ERA -- is one of the best players being shopped around ahead of Wednesday's MLB trade deadline.

Felipe tells us he isn't focusing on his possible departure from Pittsburgh, saying, "I'm not worried about that stuff, whatever happens is going to happen whether I like it or not."

But, when we asked what his favorite cities to be in off the diamond are ... he told us straight-up, New York and Chicago!!!

Of course, both the Yankees AND the Cubs are reportedly interested in adding an arm to their bullpen this week ... and could possibly have Vazquez in their trade sights.

But hey, maybe he just likes the restaurants ...

So, could this help facilitate a trade with the Buccos????