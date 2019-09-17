Eva Mendes' Car From 'The Place Beyond The Pines' for Sale

One of Eva Mendes' former rides is hitting the market ... and it means you could scoot around in the car Eva was driving when she and Ryan Gosling sparked their romance.

The whip is a rare 1982 Honda Prelude, and you might remember it from the 2012 film, "The Place Beyond The Pines" ... starring Eva, Ryan and Bradley Cooper.

Eva and Ryan logged a bunch of screen time behind the wheel in the flick, and the car just went up for auction on eBay, with the bidding starting at $5,000.

The car's current owner, Leon Ferri, tells us he scooped up the ride about 5 years ago off Craigslist, and he's totally fixed it up. The two-door silver whip has 84,000 miles and a brand new engine, plus a sunroof and a snazzy red interior.

The ride brought Eva and Ryan together in the movie ... and in real life. Eva's said they knew each other before filming, but while onset in 2011 it sounds like that's when things got serious. They've been together ever since and have 2 kids together.