Ex-NFL Player Claims Woman Demanded $10 Mil Or Else She'd Make Sex Assault Claim
9/20/2019 11:48 AM PT
Ex-Cincinnati Bengals safety Chinedum Ndukwe is suing a woman and her attorney claiming they threatened to lie and go public with a false sexual assault claim unless he paid her $10 million.
But, the woman's attorney says the allegation against Ndukwe is 100% real ... and he was the one who tried to buy her off in the first place.
Here's the deal ... Ndukwe -- who played in the NFL from 2007 to 2011 -- filed a lawsuit against attorney James Walker and his client, Jane Doe claiming extortion and coercion.
In his suit, the 34-year-old -- who now runs a real estate and development firm -- says the woman and her attorney sent him a demand letter earlier this month seeking $10 million or else she would file a civil suit against him and pursue criminal charges.
In his suit, Ndukwe does not specify the accusations against him -- but insists the accuser is lying.
The accuser's attorney James Walker, however, is firing back in a big way ... telling Cincinnati.com the ex-NFL player is twisting the facts.
The accuser and her attorney have filed a lawsuit of their own. Here's what they are alleging ...
Jane Doe claims she was an intern at Ndukwe's real estate business over the summer -- and says Ndukwe sexually assaulted her.
She also claims Ndukwe slipped her an envelope with $1,000 in cash after the incident in the hopes of buying her silence.
Ndukwe has issued a statement saying he will "vigorously fight these false claims to prove my innocence."
Both sides are digging their heels in. Stay tuned ...
