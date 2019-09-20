Kawhi Leonard Starts L.A. House Hunt, Checks Out $10 Million Home!
9/20/2019 12:30 PM PT
Kawhi Leonard is officially on the prowl for his new home ... checking out some of the best available cribs in Los Angeles ... starting with an incredible $10 million pad!!
TMZ Sports has learned ... the Clippers superstar has been lookin' for a place to hang his hat recently ... exploring all the nicest houses L.A. has to offer (and there's a lot).
Leonard was spotted visiting a spot on the Sunset Strip earlier this week ... and we gotta say, the dude has great taste.
The home -- listed by Dustin Nicholas of the Nicholas Property Group -- has HUGE windows, high ceilings, a chef's kitchen ... and, of course, a pool and sundeck.
The crib is listed at $9,995,000 ... but remember, the dude's in a 3-year, $103 million contract.
No word on whether the Klaw is all in on the pad ... but if he takes it, we're jealous.
