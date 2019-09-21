Porn Star 'Bridget the Midget' Breaks Window, Berates BF on Video
Porn Star 'Bridget The Midget' Breaks Window, Berates Boyfriend ... Video Of Nasty Argument
9/21/2019 12:30 AM PT
Porn star Bridget Powers' short temper was on full display during the violent clash with her BF that got her arrested ... and TMZ got video of her smashing windows and cussing him out.
In this footage from outside Bridget's Las Vegas apartment, you see the little person adult actress screaming at her boyfriend. Her rage eventually boils over and she hurls a large object through the apartment's front window.
We broke the story ... cops say "Bridget The Midget" -- as she's known in the industry -- stabbed her BF, Jesse James, in the leg during their heated exchange, and she's been ordered to stay away from him.
Toward the end of the clip, cops show up on Bridget's doorstep, and you see her walking away from her residence with an officer. She was eventually placed in handcuffs and taken to jail.
You can hear more of the insults Bridget hurled in audio from the violent incident. At one point, she threatened, "I will f**k you up."
Bridget, who has performed in more than 50 adult films, was booked on charges of domestic battery with the use of a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon ... all felonies.
1 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.