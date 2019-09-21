Jeremy Meeks Moves on from Chole Green with New Girl Erica Peeples

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Jeremy Meeks has moved on from Chloe Green ... or so it seems.

Jeremy showed up at Catch Friday night in WeHo, and opened the car door on the passenger side like a curtain at a Broadway play, revealing what appears to be his new chick.

Her name -- Erica Peeples, an actress who's appeared in Netflix's "True to the Game" and 'Law and Order.' Erica says she's also a DJ, a poet and a producer.

They were inside the restaurant for 2 1/2 hours and, on the way out, Jeremy proudly introduced Erica to our photog.

It's a little weird ... just last Sunday we got Jeremy out and he insisted he's still with Chloe, the mother of one of his children. They were engaged, but it seems like that's history.

