Cassie and Alex Fine Got Married
9/25/2019 6:52 PM PT
Cassie and Alex Fine are officially husband and wife!!!
They got married Wednesday in Malibu, with director Peter Berg officiating. Berg posted, "By the power vested in me ..... long may you ride!"
As you know, Diddy's ex hooked up with Alex sometime after he became her trainer. Diddy believed they were romantically involved while he was still with her, although they deny that. Diddy was also pissed off because he paid Alex to train Cassie.
Cassie and Alex announced in June that they were expecting their first child together. They got engaged on August 27, so no time to plan a big wedding.
