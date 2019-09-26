Antonio Brown Rips Eric Weddle In New Beef, 'Shut Your Mouth Jabroni'

Breaking News TMZ/Getty Composite

Antonio Brown ain't playing in the NFL ... but he's trash-talking like he still is -- the WR is going after Eric Weddle on Twitter, calling the L.A. Ram a "dummy" and a "jabroni."

Brown's been active on social media Thursday ... and one of his tweets, in particular, sparked a feud that involved Weddle AND New York Giants receiver Golden Tate.

Here's the deal ... AB tweeted "The game need me I'm like test answers." Tate responded, "What???"

Weddle jumped into the conversation, writing, "Def dont." Weddle also wrote to a fan who said he couldn't guard AB, "Dont need to. Isnt on a team."

AB saw the shade ... and immediately clapped back, writing, "U need some attention lil man glad I put that stuff arm in your neck in pittsburgh u deserved it Lil Weedle."

Weddle fired back ... saying, "When are u gonna learn that it isnt about you. Never was and never will be. Got a game to get ready for. Good luck my guy!"

Of course, Brown didn't let it stop there ... 'cause he told the safety, "Bro I don’t even know you don’t call me AB that’s my NFL name dummy ! I’m not on your team never been shut your mouth Jabroni."