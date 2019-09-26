NFL's James Jones Says Aaron Rodgers Is Best Quarterback Ever, 'Period'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Sorry, Tom Brady ... you AIN'T the best quarterback ever -- so says former NFL stud James Jones, who tells TMZ Sports Aaron Rodgers is the G.O.A.T.!

"I think Rodgers is the best quarterback that I've ever seen," Jones says. "Period."

Of course, James is a bit biased ... the 35-year-old ex-receiver played with Rodgers for eight seasons from 2007-2015 -- but he swears he's NEVER seen a QB that tops Aaron.

"If it's a quarterback that can make special throws, and run out of the pocket and make throws on the run, the first guy you compare him to is Aaron Rodgers," Jones says.

"'Cause he's the first one that we've really seen do it consistently and do it at a very high level."

Rodgers' numbers don't exactly back up Jones' claim ... the Packers superstar is only 16th all-time in passing yards and just ninth all-time in passing TDs. Plus, he's only got 1 Super Bowl ring.

But Jones says from a talent standpoint, there's just never been anybody better than Rodgers -- and now that Green Bay's got a defense ... Jones is telling the league to watch out.