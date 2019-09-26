Justin Bieber Cops $25k Lavender Diamond-Studded Grill

New Grill is Born to the Purple ...

Exclusive

Justin Bieber has a lot of reasons to smile with his wedding ceremony fast approaching, and now he's got one more ... in the form of some new pearly whites purps!!!

Sources tell us the singer got this brand new grill from L.A.-based jeweler Gold Teeth God. It's a purty purple color -- lavender actually, as we're told -- and covered in imported 5-carat diamonds from Israel.

There's also this ... our sources say the bling can fetch up to $25k on the market, although it's unclear if that's what the Biebs actually paid for it.

Still though ... that's a whole lotta fancy in his mouth.

Now, it's not quite as pricey as another set of fake teeth JB recently snapped up -- which was also commissioned by GTG. That one was an 'Invisible Set' diamond grill.

If you recall, that set had a market value of about $50,000. What's $25k among millionaires though, right?

Justin also has himself a pink grill that runs $15k, so the guy obviously loves to ice out his teeth.