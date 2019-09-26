'MDLNY' Star Ryan Serhant Tours Badass $280m Colorado Ranch

"Million Dollar Listing New York" star Ryan Serhant isn't just hawking a behemoth ranch in Colorado ... it's practically a chunk of the United States!!!

Serhant's truly testing his battle cry "expansion ... always, in all ways" by getting his hands on one of the most epic real estate listings you'll ever see. It's the Gateway Canyons Ranch, and it currently belongs to Discovery Channel founder John Hendricks.

It's listed at a whopping $280 million and it oozes luxury. The main house alone is 22,000 square feet. It features 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 4 floors with an elevator, infinity pool, movie theater, planetarium and, get this, its own fossil room!!!

The entire ranch sits on 9,000 acres. To put that in perspective ... you can fit 10 Central Parks in that much land. The lucky buyer will get the following baller features:

-- a $3 million helicopter including the pilot and a mechanic

-- an airport and helipad

-- 72 room resort

-- 2 restaurants

-- 8 buffaloes

-- fishing pond

-- a shooting range

-- $55m car collection with its own museum

Whoever gets this piece of heaven won't be alone with the upkeep ... cause the listing includes a complete staff of 130 people!!!