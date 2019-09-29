Bruce Springsteen's Fine with J Lo, Shakira For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Bruce Springsteen seems stoked to see Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show -- but, interestingly, he's not yearning for some good ol' rock 'n' roll.

We got the Boss Sunday in NYC, where we asked what he thought of the pop duo being announced as the headliners for Super Bowl LIV in February ... and he told us he thought they'd put on a fabulous show come halftime. He's a big fan of theirs, apparently.

Then, our photog asked an interesting question -- in light of Bruce's epic Halftime Show back in 2009, does he think Roger Goodell and co. are pivoting way too hard toward pop music ... and snubbing classic rock acts in the process for the big stage?

While it's true that Bruce and the E Street Band put on a helluva performance that year, check out his answer here ... it doesn't sound like he agrees with the premise.

For the record, the Super Bowl Halftime Shows have been a fairly balanced mix of rock and pop over the years -- although the 2010s have veered to being more pop-heavy.