NFL's James Jones Says Packers Don't Need Antonio Brown To Make Playoff Run

Former Packers star James Jones loves Antonio Brown's skill set ... but he says Green Bay does NOT need to sign the guy to make a serious playoff run.

Brown's been a free agent ever since New England cut ties with him earlier this month ... and some believe he'd be the perfect fit with Aaron Rodgers and the Cheeseheads.

But, Jones tells TMZ Sports Brown has to get all of his legal problems squared away before that talk even remotely begins.

And ... even if AB is able to get all that taken care of, Jones says it ain't necessary for Matt LaFleur to go out and add the problematic wide receiver.

"They've got everything they need to make a playoff run right now," Jones tells us.