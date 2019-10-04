Tennessee Cut Jeremy Banks After Alleged Violent Threats Against Female Student

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

The University of Tennessee cut Jeremy Banks from the football team over allegations he threatened a female student in an incident captured on video and obtained by TMZ Sports.

As we previously reported, Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt cut Banks on Friday and said it was due to new information he received about the linebacker. This, just days after a prior video surfaced showing Banks berating police officers during a recent arrest.

So, what's the new info that pushed Pruitt to cut ties with Banks? Here's the story ...

A female UT student tells TMZ Sports ... on August 24, Banks threatened to "smack" her outside of a party in Knoxville after she refused to let him inside. She claims Banks had been harassing her for months.

The woman claims she called 911 and while cops responded to the scene, Banks was not arrested. She says she was passed to the Univ. of Tennessee Police Dept. to follow up.

Days later, the woman says she was contacted by Univ. of Tennessee school officials who had learned about the incident from police.

The woman told school officials she had video of the August 24 encounter -- which also showed Banks arguing with security guards, shouting aggressive phrases at them like, "I've been thuggin'."

School officials conducted an investigation and issued a temporary no-contact order against Banks while the probe was underway instructing him to stay away from the alleged victim.

TMZ Sports had contacted the Univ. of Tennessee Police Dept. about the investigation on Oct. 3 and we were told, "Let me see what I can find out."

Later that day, we were told the woman was contacted by the school and told they found Banks had violated the student code of conduct.

On Oct 4, the UTPD followed up with us and said, "UTPD handles reports related to violations of law."

"The University of Tennessee Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards handles reports related to violations of the student code of conduct. Records of student conduct cases are protected by federal student privacy laws."

Minutes after we got the email, Coach Pruitt announced Banks was off the football team.

We've reached out to multiple officials at the Univ. of Tennesse for comment -- so far, no word back.

We've also reached out to the Knoxville PD -- no comment from them at this point, either.