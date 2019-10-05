Tyler Cameron's Incredible NYC Bachelor Pad Is $7k Per Month

Exclusive TMZ/One Manhattan Square

Tyler Cameron's not crying a river over Gigi Hadid following their break-up ... thanks to a soft landing in a new high-rise apartment that looks a lot like bachelor heaven.

We're told the ex-'Bachelorette' star moved into the swanky One Manhattan Square downtown NYC luxury condos ... a brand-new, 847-foot-tall tower with 72 floors that offer sweeping skyline views. And, that's just the beginning.

It's easy to see why Tyler went berserk after moving in ... the building offers world-class amenities: a bowling alley, cigar room, adult tree house, 75-foot swimming pool, 24-hour doorman/concierge, dry cleaning, valet, wine room, theater room and golf simulator. Siiiiiiick.

Tyler Cameron / Instagram

Tyler -- who BTW told GQ he compares his basketball game to LeBron James' (um, OK?) -- can keep hoopin' ... 'cause the building also offers a full basketball court on the premises.

We're told Tyler's moved into a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom pad that goes between $7k and $7,300 ... depending on the size and layout. His roommate is former NFL player Matt James, who now works at a commercial real estate firm. For the record, he's easy on the eyes too.