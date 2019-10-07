Justin Gaethje Trashes Conor McGregor, 'Fight Me Or Go Away Already!'
10/7/2019 3:45 PM PT
Justin Gaethje is sick and tired of Conor McGregor ... telling TMZ Sports he's been trying to lock down a fight for months, but the Irishman just won't come to the negotiating table.
Gaethje says he's tried every trick in the book to draw him out for the past 7 months ... but it seems Conor has more interest in tweeting than fighting these days.
"He keeps tweeting he’s gonna fight. On planet earth, there's 2 people that will possibly fight him -- me or Dustin Poirier ... He either needs to go away or fight, and it’s me or Dustin."
In fact, Justin says there was a point where he honestly thought Conor had retired from MMA because the guy refuses to have serious negotiations about taking meaningful fights.
Gaethje says he's ready to fight RIGHT NOW -- but Conor won't respond to his texts, tweets and phone calls.
"I wrote him a message like f**king 7 months ago just trying to be his friend. I’ve tried every route. I’m trying reverse psychology. I’m trying to be his friend. I’m trying every f**king route that there is to draw this man out. And I can't draw him out. And he’s calling out Frankie Edgar. So, it’s a slap in the face to me, to all the lightweights, and to really the standard that we f**king do here."
Remember, Conor went on ESPN back in August and said he had been targeting Gaethje for a fight in July but his plans were derailed when he suffered a hand injury during a sparring session.
Justin made the comments during an awesome 30-minute conversation with the TMZ Sports crew ... a convo that included UFC stars like Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, Kelvin Gastelum and Ottman Azaitar.
