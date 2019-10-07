Tyler Perry Happy to Squash Spike Lee Feud with Opening of New Studio

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Tyler Perry's taking the high road in his old rift with Spike Lee by putting his name on a soundstage at Tyler's new studio complex -- which is no small gesture, considering their rocky past.

We had the movie and TV mogul on "TMZ Live" Monday to talk about the incredible grand opening event at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. The party brought out Beyonce, Oprah, Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson, and many more A-listers ... including Spike.

Check it out ... TP says any bad blood between them had to take a backseat to honoring Spike for paving the way for black filmmakers. Remember, Spike once referred to Tyler's 'Madea' franchise as "coonery and buffoonery."

Tyler says since then, he and Spike have met and hashed out their differences ... and he hopes they're setting a good example by doing so.

Play video content

As for his new 330-acre-large baby ... Tyler says it's a kind of poetic justice that he's built it on a former Confederate army base.