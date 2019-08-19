Actress Who Billboard-Pitched Tyler Perry Lands Role on His Show

Exclusive TMZ Composite

The actress who paid for a billboard to catch Tyler Perry's attention can now say it was worth every penny ... because she scored a gig on his new TV project.

We broke the story ... Racquel Bailey told TMZ, despite receiving a light scolding from Perry for going the billboard route, the stunt landed her an audition. Of course, it was a happy coincidence that Tyler was already familiar with her work.

The story has an even happier ending now -- sources close to Racquel tell us she officially got cast 2 weeks ago in TP's new show for BET called "Sistas." We're told she shot with Perry last week in Atlanta and will appear in the finale of season 1, and possibly in season 2.

Our sources say Bailey plays a police officer who had a past relationship with one of the lead characters. Perry was on set directing the episode in which Bailey will appear ... a dream come true for her.

The success of the billboard doesn't stop there either. We're told after it went viral, Racquel was contacted by several casting directors and got about 20 auditions ... which led to booking 2 roles even before the "Sistas" gig.

She has more major auditions coming up with some big-time directors and we're told she's incredibly grateful to Perry for giving her a boost.

