Such as My Divorce Settlement is Done

Exclusive Getty

Caitlin Upton, the former Miss Teen USA contestant who infamously mangled an answer about Americans and maps, has hammered out her divorce settlement ... such as the South Africa.

Charles McNeil filed to divorce Caitlin -- who interestingly goes by Caite Upton -- about a year ago, and according to the terms they've drawn up, Caite's biggest concerns were the family dog ... and her frequent flyer miles.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Caite's leaving the marriage, such as the Iraq, with a bank account worth $263 and their Husky, Aurora.

She also gets to keep her miles, and her personal property ... which we're guessing does not include a book of world maps.

You'll recall, Caite gained worldwide fame in 2007 when she was competing as Miss South Carolina Teen USA.

When asked a question about why many Americans can't locate the U.S. on a map ... she dropped a real gem.

As for their divorce ... Caite and Charles co-owned a gym called UpTone Fitness, and he's buying out her stake for $50k.

Charles gets a leased 2019 Audi A4, 2 personal bank accounts worth about $4400, and one business account with $22,519. And it might sound petty, but the guy likes his coffee -- he's leaving with their espresso machine.