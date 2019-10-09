Larry King's House Hits the Market for $17 Million Amid Divorce

Larry King's divorce to his 7th wife is kicking into high gear ... we've learned their house is now up for sale.

Larry and Shawn Southwick have listed their massive Beverly Hills pad for $16.995 million, and we're told it's a big step in reaching a divorce settlement as quickly and smoothly as possible.

The now-estranged couple bought the 5-bed, Tuscan-style house in 2007 for just under $12 mil, so if all goes well ... they'll make a nice profit.

The property is 11,000 square feet and features a skylit foyer and a master suite with twin bathrooms. It also comes with a 2-bedroom guest house, a pool, and ... a big ol' trophy room. It's listed by mega-realtor Kurt Rappaport.

As we reported ... Larry filed for divorce from Shawn in August after 22 years of marriage. The split came on the heels of Larry's medical crisis in April, where the 85-year-old suffered what doctors described to Shawn as a heart attack.

Sources told us the 2 had marital trouble for years, but Larry's breaking point was Shawn asking him to adjust his will/trust while he was hospitalized ... allegedly to screw his 2 sons out of their inheritance.