Prince Estate Slams Trump for Playing 'Purple Rain' At Rally

Getty

Prince's Estate is furious with President Trump after he played "Purple Rain" at a rally ... almost exactly a year to the date when Trump's Campaign agreed to stop playing the late singer's music.

Trump was in Prince's hometown of Minneapolis Thursday at The Target Center. Before the rally started, "Purple Rain" played throughout the arena on loudspeakers.

The decision to play the famous Prince song pissed off the singer's estate, who in a statement said, "President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs."

It was just last October when attorneys for Prince's Estate fired off a letter to Trump's team, demanding they never play a Prince song again. In a letter back to the estate, Trump's Campaign agreed to never play Prince again ... but that agreement was broken Thursday.