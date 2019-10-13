Tinashe Certain Tekashi 6ix9ine Will Get a Record Deal Post-Snitching

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Tinashe has no doubt that Tekashi 6ix9ine will get a record deal somewhere when he gets released from prison --and the reason is simple ... he's a polarizing cash cow.

We got the R&B singer Saturday night while she was leaving TAO in Hollywood, and picked her brain about Tekashi's chances at reviving his music career after this snitching saga is over. Tinashe makes no bones about it ... dude will absolutely be back in the studio.

She poses an interesting question to our camera guy -- asking if he knows anything about the industry, and then answering herself ... saying they're all about $$$$.

As far as Tekashi's concerned, Tinashe feels like the guy can pull fans and haters alike to listen to anything new he might drop -- which she believes record execs know ... and will NOT ignore as he eases back into his public life if/when he's released.

Of course, we've been told Tekashi has already inked a deal that's supposed to be worth more than $10 mil. Tinashe has her doubts about the exact figure but is sure he'll get paid.