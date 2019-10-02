Skinnyfromthe9 Shames 50 Cent for Trying to Snag 6ix9ine's Movie Rights

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

50 Cent is allegedly trying to make a movie about Tekashi 6ix9ine and the Nine Trey Bloods -- to which Skinnyfromthe9 says ... stop playin'.

We ran into the NYC rapper Tuesday in his hometown, and when we told him about Fiddy teasing his efforts to put together a Tekashi flick -- centered on all the snitching -- he seemed a little uneasy. But then, he got real ... and kinda craps on the idea of the movie.

Skinny says there are people's lives that are literally being ruined by the trial of 2 Nine Trey Bloods, and points out their families are being affected too. In other words, this isn't a game -- and certainly not something to be taken advantage of for financial gain.

For the record, Fifty's only made a passing comment about a potential Tekashi movie on social media.

Someone recently asked if it was true he was producing the film, and he said ... "I'm working boy."

BTW, Skinny's always been a sympathizer with Tekashi and the Treyway crew -- even if he's not affiliated with them -- and you can tell he feels for those who've already been convicted, like Shotti.

