Tekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

The first domino has fallen in Tekashi69's racketeering case ... the rapper's ex-manager has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Kifano “Shotti” Jordan learned his fate Friday, courtesy of a Manhattan judge ... 6 months after he pled guilty to 1 count of using and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and 1 count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

TMZ broke the story ... Tekashi and Shotti were both arrested by the feds on racketeering charges back in November. The feds believed Shotti, along with Tekashi, pulled off an armed robbery back in April 2018. The feds alleged they robbed Tekashi's rivals at gunpoint.

Shotti was also accused of firing 2 shots at one of Tekashi's rivals ... on the same night one of Tekashi's crew members fired his gun inside the Barclays Center.