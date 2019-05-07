Tekashi 6ix9ine All Over GF's Boob

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Girlfriend, Jade, Gets His Face Tattooed Above Her Boob

Tekashi69 might be locked up, but his girlfriend's still showing him love ... permanently.

The rapper and his GF, Jade, are going strong despite him currently being incarcerated for racketeering ... the proof's all over her chest, in the form of a brand new tattoo of 6ix9ine's mug.

Jade followed up her previous numerical "69" tattoo on her right shoulder with the massive ink homage to her boyfriend's face ... directly above her left breast.

She posted the pic with the caption, "Just got Chris brown tatted sh*t crazy." Our only reply to that would be ... um, what? That ain't Chris Brown!

Anyway, it's a very interesting placement, but judging by the look of the tattoo ... Tekashi's pretty stoked about it.

As we reported ... Jade was the first person to share a photo of Tekashi behind bars back in January, and he appeared to enjoy her company.

A lot's happened since then, though -- 6ix9ine and his former manager, Shotti, have pled guilty in their federal racketeering cases, but the rapper's awaiting the outcome of several other defendants tied to the case who are scheduled to go to trial this September.

Tekashi's hoping to get sprung from prison early and reunited with Jade on the outside soon, but on the downside ... he may be required to enter witness protection upon his release due to him being a snitch.

So, if Jade wants to go with him ... she might have to do something about her 69 tattoos.

BTW -- in case you forgot -- Jade is also one of the alleged victims in Cardi B's bartender beatdown case. No word if she's planning on any tattoos to commemorate that situation.