Rapper Blueface Slams Tekashi 6ix9ine's Record Deal as 'Worthless'

Rapper Blueface to Tekashi 6ix9ine You Ain't Worth $**t in the Streets ... And Watch Your Back!!!
10/11/2019 12:30 AM PT
The thought of Tekashi 6ix9ine doing music once he's free has rapper Blueface issuing not-so-veiled threats and appraising the snitch's street cred ... as worthless.
We got Blueface out at LAX Thursday and got his take on Tekashi landing a multi-million dollar deal while he's still behind bars. Blueface didn't waste time leveling a threat against Tekashi ... suggesting he'd unleash his muscle on the snitch if they ever see him in Tinseltown.
It's no surprise Blueface isn't showing any love for Tekashi69 -- Blueface reps the School Yard Crips and 6ix9ine was deeply involved with the Nine Trey Blood gang. Those ties were shredded when Tekashi snitched big time for a chance to get his possible 47-year sentence reduced.
Blueface makes it clear ... when he gets out, Tekashi's persona non grata in L.A.
As for Tekashi's new record deal worth more than $10 million with 10K Projects -- Blueface thinks the label only came on board because of the attention surrounding Tekashi. He believes most fans have already jumped ship ... except the "little white kids."
