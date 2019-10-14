Gaelic FB Champs Fall Off Parade Bus and Hospitalized, Crazy Video

Breaking News

Rule #1 of celebrating a championship -- MAKE SURE YOU DON'T FALL OFF THE PARADE TRUCK.

Members of the Gaelic football team Enniskerry GAA ended up having to celebrate their Wicklow Junior B-level football championship in the hospital over the weekend ... after several players fell off the parade bus when the railing gave out.

The video is INSANE ... members of the team were losing their minds celebrating the big win ... right when they went tumbling to the ground.

Somehow, the team says the 9 players involved are expected to make a full recovery after being transported to a nearby hospital.

"Thankfully all the lads are doing ok, 3 were sent home in the early hours of this morning, another 2 have been sent home earlier today with another expected this evening leaving 3 remaining in Vincent’s."

"No injuries are life threatening however some do require surgery," the team added.

"Thankfully all injured will pull through this and the team are under strict instructions from Barto to make sure they finally have a drink out of that cup later this evening!!"