SF Giants Rookie Mauricio Dubon Proposes To Smokin' Hot GF At Disneyland Paris

10/14/2019 3:18 PM PT
Forget the Eiffel Tower ... S.F. Giants rookie Mauricio Dubon turned to Paris' version of Mickey Mouse to propose to his smokin' hot GF -- and it worked, 'cause she told him yes!!

Dubon -- one of the top minor league prospects in the MLB heading into this season -- was on an offseason vacay with his girlfriend, Nancy Herrera, when he decided to get down on one knee at Disneyland Paris.

Right in front of a pond and Mickey shrubbery ... the 25-year-old shortstop asked Nancy to marry him -- and she said of course!!

The video is adorable ... the two look SUPER happy -- and Nancy wrote on social media afterward, "I LOVE YOU and what a great blessing to be able to share the rest of my days with my best friend and the love of my life"

Mauricio ain't a star yet -- he's still an up-and-comer in the big leagues ... but he sure knows how to pick out a ring -- check out the INSANE rock!!!

Don't worry, Dubon can afford it ... he played on a 1-year, $555,000 deal this season -- and he could be in line for a fat contract if he lives up to his potential in 2020.

Congrats!!!

