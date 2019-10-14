SF Giants Rookie Mauricio Dubon Proposes To Smokin' Hot GF At Disneyland Paris

Play video content Breaking News TMZSports.com

Forget the Eiffel Tower ... S.F. Giants rookie Mauricio Dubon turned to Paris' version of Mickey Mouse to propose to his smokin' hot GF -- and it worked, 'cause she told him yes!!

Dubon -- one of the top minor league prospects in the MLB heading into this season -- was on an offseason vacay with his girlfriend, Nancy Herrera, when he decided to get down on one knee at Disneyland Paris.

Right in front of a pond and Mickey shrubbery ... the 25-year-old shortstop asked Nancy to marry him -- and she said of course!!

The video is adorable ... the two look SUPER happy -- and Nancy wrote on social media afterward, "I LOVE YOU and what a great blessing to be able to share the rest of my days with my best friend and the love of my life"

Mauricio ain't a star yet -- he's still an up-and-comer in the big leagues ... but he sure knows how to pick out a ring -- check out the INSANE rock!!!

Don't worry, Dubon can afford it ... he played on a 1-year, $555,000 deal this season -- and he could be in line for a fat contract if he lives up to his potential in 2020.