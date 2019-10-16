NFL's Trent Brown Sued For Dom. Violence, 'I'll Shoot Yo Ass in the F**king Head'

Breaking News Getty

Oakland Raiders star Trent Brown -- the highest paid lineman in the NFL -- is being sued for allegedly beating the hell out of his girlfriend, who says he's a repeat attacker.

The woman behind the suit is Diorra Marzette-Sanders, who says she has a 9-month-old son with the 26-year-old.

According to her suit, Marzette-Sanders says Brown first got violent with her at a restaurant in 2018 ... slapping her face during a heated argument and leaving her mouth bloody and face bruised. She also claims he left her at the restaurant to find her own way home at 4 AM.

She noted Brown is 6'8" and 350 pounds and extremely strong.

Marzette-Sanders describes a 2019 incident where she told Brown she was going to leave with their son ... and he replied, "I'll shoot yo ass in the f*cking head before you walk out the door with my son."

Marzette-Sanders says Brown struck again in March 2019 ... "choking her out until she couldn't breathe" and leaving a "ring of bruises around her neck."

In April 2019, Marzette-Sanders says Brown slapped her in the face and punched her ribs.

She describes another violence incident in June 2019 where an argument over breakfast during physical and he allegedly slapped her in the face.

Marzette-Sanders says she finally called police and filed a report.

In her lawsuit, Marzette-Sanders says Brown would often hold finances over he head -- saying things to her like, "Follow instructions or you won't be homeless."

Marzette-Sanders isn't just suing for assault and battery -- she also claims Brown misled her about his intentions to marry her and start a family.

In other words, Marzette-Sanders claims Brown told her from the beginning that he would take care of her for life ... but he's since kicked her out of their home and cut her off.

She's suing for unspecified damages -- but since Brown is in the beginning or a 4-year $66 million contract with the Raiders, you can assume she's looking for a BIG check.