Felicity Huffman Settles $30k Tab with Feds, Daughter Looks Collegiate
Felicity Huffman Settles $30k Tab with Feds ... Daughter Looks College-Ready
10/17/2019 8:58 AM PT
8:58 AM PT -- Felicity just took another big step in paying her debt to society -- according to docs, she's paid the $30,000 fine that was part of her sentence.
She still has to complete 250 hours of community service ... and, of course, she still has 10 more grueling days in prison.
While Felicity Huffman's doing soft time in federal prison, her daughter looks ready to do some time back east at college ... which could mean she now has legit SAT scores.
Sophia Grace -- Felicity and William H. Macy's firstborn -- was rocking a Fordham University hoodie Wednesday in L.A. ... perhaps tipping her hand on which university she'll attend once the dust settles from the college bribery scandal.
You'll recall ... the feds busted Sophia's mom for paying ringleader Rick Singer $15k to fudge Sophia's SATs. When Felicity begged the judge for leniency in legal docs, she said Sophia was suffering because she couldn't get into any university due to her tainted test.
According to the photog, Sophia was actually walking into a school of some sort in L.A. on Wednesday. Unclear if it was a community college or maybe an acting school.
Sophia's made it clear she wants to follow in Mom and Dad's acting footsteps.
Speaking of pops, William's back on his j-o-b. He was shooting a scene Wednesday in L.A. for "Shameless" that required his character, Frank Gallagher, to scale a fence.
Let's hope Felicity's not pulling the same move up at FCI Dublin.
Originally Published -- 8:01 AM PT
31 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.