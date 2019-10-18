Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Arrive in Rhode Island for Wedding

Exclusive SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence is not so single, but very ready to mingle with her wedding guests after her private jet touched down safely in Rhode Island.

JLaw and art gallerist Cooke Maroney arrived Friday after a short flight from NYC ... one day ahead of their wedding. Far from a bridezilla, Jennifer carried her own bags -- some of 'em, at least -- to a waiting SUV. No obvious signs her bridal gown was on board. It's likely it was sent ahead of the couple.

Cooke, who popped the question back in February, was sporting a smile as he deplaned ... several healthy steps behind his bride-to-be. Every groom knows ... no one's looking at them on the big day.

BTW, there's a reason JLaw's got on her game face here -- it's gonna be one helluva wedding. As we first reported, the menu alone sounds worthy of some Michelin-starred restaurants.

The couple no doubt went all out ... from hiring celeb wedding planner Mark Seed for the 150-guest ceremony to doling out specialty cocktails.