Dolphins' Bobby McCain Under Investigation For Allegedly Spitting On Bills Fan

Cops in Buffalo have opened an investigation into Miami Dolphins player Bobby McCain ... after a fan claims the defensive back spit on him Sunday after losing to the Bills.

28-year-old fan Dylan Wentland told the Associated Press the alleged incident happened as McCain headed to the team locker room following the 31-21 loss.

Wentland claimed he had several verbal altercations with the player before the game after McCain threatened to spit on a 13-year-old fan for calling him "irrelevant."

The Erie County Sheriff's Office has confirmed they're working with the NFL to investigate the alleged incident. Officials are currently in the process of obtaining security footage to see if the alleged loogie attack was caught on video.

And, get this, McCain just issued a statement addressing the allegations -- and he's not exactly denying it!!!

"I regret the incident that happened with me and the fan yesterday after the game," McCain said."

"I wish I would've handled myself better. I spoke with Coach Flores today. We're on the same page. We're looking forward to Pittsburgh and going through preparation."