Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev, Fist Bumps and Selfies Before Huge Fight

No hostility, just respect ... at least that's how it went down when Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev met backstage for a recent fight event -- with Kovalev even asking for a selfie!!!

The two came face to face during a Sept. 18 promotional event leading up to their big Nov. 2 fight in Las Vegas ... and it was like old friends getting together!!!

Sergey commented on Canelo beefing up as he prepared his body to jump two weight classes to fight Kovalev as a light heavyweight ... the first time Canelo's ever fought at that weight.

And, after a friendly exchange and a fist pound, Canelo agreed to pose a quick selfie.

It was all captured for DAZN's docu-series, "40 Days: Canelo vs. Kovalev" -- which features all of the behind the scenes drama leading up to what could be the fight of the year.