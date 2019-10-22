Instagram Star 'Bazooka Arms' Gets Destroyed In Russian MMA Fight
10/22/2019 6:56 AM PT
A Russian Instagram star -- known as Bazooka Arms -- stepped into the cage for an MMA fight against a Russian blogger ... and it didn't end well for the man with inflated biceps.
Kirill Tereshin went viral a few years ago after he reportedly artificially inflated his arms with Synthol drug injections. The 23-year-old (who has 445k IG followers) reportedly served in the Russian military.
But, last week, the guy decided to test his mettle against Russian blogger Oleg Mongol in a real MMA match in a gym in the Russian Republic of Khakassia.
Things started off okay for Bazooka Arms ...he traded strikes with Mongol ... but you can see his freakishly large arms quickly began to tire.
And, when the fight went to the ground, it didn't go well for him ... with Mongol eventually driving his forearm into Tereshin's neck so deeply, the IG star panicked and tapped.
There's no bad blood ... the two hugged it out at the end of the fight.
But, the lesson here is clear -- size doesn't matter after all ... when it comes to arms.
