Marquez Valdes-Scantling Says Rodgers Is NFL's Top QB, 'Unheard Of' Talent
10/22/2019 12:07 PM PT
Sorry, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady ... you are both NOT the top QB in the NFL -- so says Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who tells TMZ Sports Aaron Rodgers is that man!!
"His talent level is just unheard of," the wide receiver says.
Of course, MVS is biased ... Rodgers is the only NFL QB he's ever caught passes from -- but the Pack's new star says he's had that opinion since BEFORE Green Bay drafted him in 2018.
"The way he can make throws from positions that you've never even seen before is just uncanny," Valdes-Scantling says ... "It's crazy."
Rodgers is coming off the best game of his career Sunday against Oakland -- 6 total TDs and a perfect 158.3 passer rating -- so it ain't exactly easy to argue with Marquez.
As for the guys catching balls from Rodgers this season ... Valdes-Scantling is high on those dudes as well, telling us he thinks the Packers' WR group is one of the best in the league.
By the way, MVS says there's been absolutely no ribbing going on between him and Davante Adams while the star has been out with a toe injury ... telling us the team can't wait to get the Pro Bowler back soon.
