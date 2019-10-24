Diddy Wants to Change Name to Sean Love Combs

Getty

Diddy is looking to reinvent himself again with another name change ... he's taking legal action to switch his name from Sean John to Sean Love.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ ... Diddy filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court for a name change.

In the docs, Diddy says he's changing his name from Sean John Combs to Sean Love Combs. Diddy doesn't expressly say why he's yearning for "Love," he just says there's a desire to change his middle name.

I decided to change my name again!



My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Diddy (@Diddy) November 4, 2017 @Diddy

It's kinda interesting ... back in 2017, Diddy joked about changing his name to Brother Love, but he never followed through with an official petition.