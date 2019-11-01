UFC Reveals 'Baddest Mother F**ker' Belt for Diaz vs. Masvidal Fight

Breaking News

Here it is ... the official "Baddest Mother F**ker" belt!!!

UFC honcho Dana White just revealed the new "BMF" belt which will go to the winner of the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal main event fight at UFC 244 on Saturday.

White had the belt custom made for this fight after Nate said the bout would determine the real baddest mofo in combat sports.

Dana says the belt cost around $50,000 to make -- and it's engraved with the words, "Baddest Motherf**ker."

White has previously said the belt is a one-time thing for this specific fight -- but there are a bunch of fighters who have said they'd love to get a crack at it ... so we may not see the last of it after Saturday.