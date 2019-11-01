Washington Nationals Belly-Flop Guy Strips Again for Weather Report

Breaking News

IT'S RAINING (LARGE) MEN, HALLELUJAH!!!!

The fat guy who slid on the Washington Nationals dugout after the World Series is BLOWING UP!!!

He just got invited to do the weather for FOX 5 in Washington D.C. ... and man, he crushed it!!

In fact, the Nats super-fan -- real name Jason Turner -- channeling his inner Hulk Hogan on live TV, tearing off his shirt and chest bumping FOX 5's Tucker Barnes!!

Turner almost bumped Barnes off the set -- and then turned to the cam and shouted out the MLB champs!!

Of course, Turner's quick rise to social media stardom started Thursday night when he hit up Nationals Park in D.C. to watch a live screening of Game 7 of the World Series, which took place in Houston.

A slip and slide worthy of the World Series pic.twitter.com/d55XYZuEtK — Kelyn Soong (@KelynSoong) October 31, 2019 @KelynSoong

As the Nationals made the final out, Turner tore off his shirt and belly flopped across a dugout in the rain. It was awesome!