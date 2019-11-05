Anthony Scaramucci's Wife's Insurance Co. is Suing U.S. Government
Anthony Scaramucci Wife's Insurance Goes After Feds ... You Wrecked Her 2015 Land Rover!!!
11/5/2019 12:20 AM PT
The Department of Homeland Security was anything BUT secure when it wrecked Anthony Scaramucci's wife's SUV ... so claims her insurance company in a new lawsuit.
According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Deidre Scaramucci's insurer, Cincinnati Insurance Co., claims a DHS agent was following Mrs. Mooch too closely on August 14, 2017, as she drove through Manhattan.
The agent, behind the wheel of a Ford SUV, collided with Deidre's 2015 Land Rover in what turned out to be a 5-figure wreck ... according to Cincinnati Insurance. It forked over $41,785.58 to cover the damages -- and now wants some payback from the U.S. of A.
As for why the agent was even driving behind Deidre -- the lawsuit doesn't say he was on the clock, so it could just be coincidence. It's worth noting the accident happened 14 days after President Trump said adios Mooch-acho after his infamous 10 days on the job as White House Communications Director.
Soooo, in this case anyway, the insult came before the injury to Mrs. Mooch's whip.
