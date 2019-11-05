Anthony Scaramucci's Wife's Insurance Co. is Suing U.S. Government

Exclusive TMZ.com

The Department of Homeland Security was anything BUT secure when it wrecked Anthony Scaramucci's wife's SUV ... so claims her insurance company in a new lawsuit.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Deidre Scaramucci's insurer, Cincinnati Insurance Co., claims a DHS agent was following Mrs. Mooch too closely on August 14, 2017, as she drove through Manhattan.

The agent, behind the wheel of a Ford SUV, collided with Deidre's 2015 Land Rover in what turned out to be a 5-figure wreck ... according to Cincinnati Insurance. It forked over $41,785.58 to cover the damages -- and now wants some payback from the U.S. of A.

As for why the agent was even driving behind Deidre -- the lawsuit doesn't say he was on the clock, so it could just be coincidence. It's worth noting the accident happened 14 days after President Trump said adios Mooch-acho after his infamous 10 days on the job as White House Communications Director.