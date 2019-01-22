Anthony Scaramucci Trump Can't Drain The D.C. Swamp

Anthony Scaramucci Says President Trump Can't Drain The Swamp in D.C.

Anthony Scaramucci keeps spilling White House tea in the 'Big Brother' house, and he says there's no way President Trump ﻿is going to be able to deliver on one of his biggest campaign promises ... draining the swamp.

Anthony, who worked in Trump's White House for 10 days before being fired, says the Prez won't be able to drain the swamp in D.C. ... and ya gotta hear his reason why.

The Mooch started talking politics with comedian Tom Green on Tuesday's episode of "Celebrity Big Brother" ... and they touched on a range of topics, from Scaramucci's potential return to the Trump administration to the government shutdown.

Watch ... the Mooch doesn't have a lot of good things to say about his brief stint in Washington.