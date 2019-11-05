Chris Canty Defends Daniel Jones After Blah 'MNF' Game ... He's The Future!!!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Ex-New York Giants star Chris Canty ain't jumping off the Daniel Jones hype train just yet ... telling TMZ Sports he still thinks DJ's the future of the G-Men!!

"My man, Danny Dimes, is going to be all right!!" Canty says.

Daniel looked pretty whatever since his electric debut against the Buccaneers earlier this year ... and against the Cowboys on "Monday Night Football," his three turnovers cost his team a chance at a win.

There’s no way Daniel Jones saw Xavier Woods back there pic.twitter.com/SxDzcitG1f — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 5, 2019 @jonmachota

But, when we got Canty out in NYC on Tuesday morning ... he told us he's still riding with the rookie QB, saying, "I think he's the next franchise quarterback for Big Blue."

Of course, there are a lot of people who are starting to doubt that ... Jones is just 1-5 since his 1st start in Tampa Bay -- and, overall, he's got 9 fumbles and 8 interceptions in just 7 starts.

Daniel himself has admitted he needs to play better ... saying after the Giants' 37-18 loss to the Cowboys, "Anytime you turn the ball over, it's costly to the team, so I gotta work on that."